Cyclones rally, take down No. 1 Heels

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Caleb Grill has followed T.J. Otzelberger from South Dakota State to UNLV and now back to Iowa State hoping the pair could share a moment like they did Friday.

Taking down the No. 1 team in the country was another bookmark moment in a long journey for the pair.

"I'm actually really enjoying sitting next to him from this moment right now just thinking about how long we've known each other and how cool this really was," Otzelberger said.

Grill hit seven three-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points and Iowa State rallied in the final five minutes to stun No. 1 North Carolina 70-65 in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational.

Iowa State (5-0) picked up just its third win over a team ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25. The Cyclones are 3-22 against No. 1 teams, with the other wins coming against Kansas in 1957 and Oklahoma in 2016.

The Cyclones can now add North Carolina (5-1) to the list.

"I was just staying the course of the game. I never really thought about it and the game just kind of came to me," Grill said.

Grill was averaging 7.3 points and had made just 4 of 24 three-point attempts for the season entering Friday. But he couldn't be stopped from beyond the arc, hitting a pair of big 3s to spark Iowa State's late rally. His deep fadeaway jumper just inside the three-point line with 1:40 left gave Iowa State a 63-61 lead and the Cyclones did just enough at the free throw line in the final minute to close out the upset victory.

NO. 22 TENNESSEE 64,

NO. 3 KANSAS 50

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas -- Santiago Vescovi scored 20 points while No. 22 Tennessee locked down on third-ranked Kansas to beat the reigning national champions in the championship game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Vescovi hit five three-pointers to drive the offense for the Volunteers (5-1), who dominated the glass, overcame their own turnover troubles and made the Jayhawks work for clean looks. And for the third time in as many days, Tennessee won despite not having leading scorer Josiah-Jordan James due to knee soreness.

This win led to a title and Vescovi being picked as the tournament's most valuable player.

NO. 5 VIRGINIA 72,

MD-EASTERN SHORE 45

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Jayden Gardner scored 26 points and nearly matched Maryland-Eastern Shore's point total in the first half as Virginia beat the Hawks (2-4).

The Cavaliers (5-0) led 40-22 at halftime, with Gardner accounting for 18 of those points and Kadin Shedrick adding nine. Shedrick finished with 13.

NO. 8 DUKE 71, XAVIER 64

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Jeremy Roach scored a season-high 21 points, Mark Mitchell added 16 and Duke withstood Xavier's second-half comeback try in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament.

The Blue Devils (6-1) advanced to Sunday's championship game. The Musketeers (4-2) were held to two points over the final five minutes and missed their final four shot attempts. Souley Boum scored 23 points and Adam Kunkel had 13.

NO. 11 INDIANA 90,

JACKSON STATE 51

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Tamar Bates scored a career-high 22 points and Xavier Johnson added a season-best 16 in Indiana's win over Jackson State.

Jackson State was led by Trace Young with 13 points.

NO. 23 MARYLAND 95,

COPPIN STATE 79

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Julian Reese scored 22 of his 24 points in the first half, Hakim Hart added 22 points and Maryland beat Coppin State in its first game as a ranked team this season.

Jahmir Young had 21 points for the unbeaten Terrapins (6-0).