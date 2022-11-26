Forecasters: Severe weather predicted for much of the state on Tuesday

Meteorologists are predicting severe storms for much of the state for Tuesday into Wednesday morning, the National Weather service said.

The weather service in North Little Rock said in a news briefing on Friday that the state has an “increased potential for severe weather,” that includes damaging winds, tornadoes and large hail.

“Despite ongoing model uncertainties, confidence in the potential for severe weather, including all severe storm hazards, remains higher than average for early next week,” the weather service said.

The National Weather Service said the Storm Prediction Center shows a 15% risk area, which is equal to at least a slight risk of severe thunderstorms across central parts of the state. A slight risk means scattered severe storms are possible, meaning the storms are predicted to be intense isolated storms and not widespread, according to a tweet from the weather service.

According to the weather service, the Storm Prediction Center shows a 30% risk area for Southern Arkansas, equivalent to at least an enhanced risk. An enhanced risk is defined by the weather service as a chance of numerous severe, persistent and widespread storms, the tweet said.

Rain is forecast across most of the state. There is a 20% chance of rain in the Fort Smith area, 50% in Little Rock and 70% stretching from El Dorado to West Memphis on Tuesday afternoon.