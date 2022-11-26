Goff leads Bearcats against Seminoles

The Booneville Bearcats are in the state semifinals for the 22nd time after a 35-20 win at Osceola on Friday night in the Class 3A state playoffs.

The Bearcats (11-2) did so with Dax Goff throwing for a touchdown, catching a touchdown pass and running for a touchdown and a two-point conversion. Goff ran 17 times for 189 yards, giving him 2,081 on the season.

Booneville will next face Melbourne, a 21-20 winner at Glen Rose on Friday night.

With the scored tied 14-14 and the Bearcats facing fourthand-12 from the Osceola 31 with the score tied at 14-14 and less than four minutes to play in the third quarter, Peyton Tatum hit Jace Washburn for 30 yards to the Osceola 1.

A 1-yard run by Cody Elliott, who ran 20 times for 91 yards, capped the 82-yard drive on the Bearcats’ first second half possession and gave the Bearcats a lead they would not surrender. Marco Mullor’s extra point made it 21-14.

Osceola got within 21-20 on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Torian Bell to Drelyn Haymon, but a 2-point try failed. Bell finished 7 of 16 for 205 yards.

Goff ran 58 yards for a touchdown one play after the ensuing kickoff to make the score 28-20.

The Bearcats got the ball back after Osceola had an issue with a punt attempt and pushed it to 35-20 on a ball fumbled into the end zone that was recovered by Trace Hall.

Osceola mounted a final threat by driving to the Bearcats’ 12, but Washburn intercepted a pass in the end zone and Booneville ran out the clock.