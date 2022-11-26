HARDING ACADEMY 29, McGEHEE 20

SEARCY -- Owen Miller threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns and added another on the ground as Harding Academy (10-0) advanced past McGehee (7-3).

McGehee took an early lead in the first quarter with a 60-yard touchdown run from Tyrique Newman. The Owls extended the margin to 14-0 before halftime, scoring on a 68-yard pass from Ky Bell to Newman.

Harding Academy scored again in the third quarter behind Miller, who connected with Hoover on a 28-yard touchdown pass and later scored on a 33-yard run to narrow the Wildcats' deficit to 14-13. On the ensuing extra-point try, holder Jack Citty picked up a bad snap and ran it in for a two-point conversion, putting Harding Academy up 15-14.

The Wildcats extended their lead to 22-14 in the fourth quarter on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Miller to Hoover.

McGehee responded with a 46-yard touchdown run from Newman, but Harding Academy put the game away with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Miller to Landon Koch.

Newman finished with 17 carries for 152 yards and accounted for all 3 of McGehee's touchdowns.