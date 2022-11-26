HAZEN 56, EAST POINSETT COUNTY 16

HAZEN — Hazen overcame an early deficit to defeat East Poinsett County in the Class 2A state semifinal and advance to the championship game.

East Poinsett County (10-3) took an 8-0 lead on a quarterback sneak by Carter Smith.

Hazen (12-0) responded shortly after with a passing touchdown from quarterback Luke King to Braylon Anderson to make it 8-6.

EPC extended its lead with a short rushing touchdown from running back Dennis Gaines to make it 14-6, but that lead wouldn’t last much longer.

Less than a minute later, Hazen scored on a rushing touchdown to make it 14-12. In the second quarter, King passed for two touchdowns and Hazen also rushed for one to take a 34-14 lead into halftime.

Hazen rushed for two touchdowns and returned an interception for a third score in the second half.