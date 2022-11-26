



Happy birthday (Nov. 26): You'll love how well you're able to design your life. Your cosmic gift is a truly inspired new goal. As you pursue this one you will shed dependencies and drop burdens. The competition falls away.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You don't have to accept what's there. Much of life is negotiable to those who see it that way. If you're unhappy with the terms you're dealt, do some writing about it. You will gain a better understanding of things on paper.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Getting over fear is as simple as deciding that there is something more important at stake and letting that purpose pull you through. The more important thing may be the knowledge that you're not a person who is easily stopped.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Rather than following a set plan, this is a good day for playing it by ear. There's no point in creating a bunch of rules and regulations; everyone will do what comes naturally regardless of whether it's technically within the agreement.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You are well aware that every interaction is colored by history. You may be a small part of someone's day, but you feel a responsibility to make a difference, contributing an energy that will be carried forward to positive effect.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Speeding may get you there faster, but it's riskier too. Also, it prevents you from seeing the features and details along the way. Furthermore, a slower pace allows you to take stock of your position and adjust your course as needed.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be sure to question everything. It's not that anyone is deliberately lying to you; it's just that every scenario holds so much potential for interpretation. Getting more answers will help you interpret the situation better.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The settings you are seen in have a significant impact on how you are perceived. Atmospheric associations will follow you into new settings. Knowing this, where should you meet? Use environment to your advantage.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You didn't cause the problem and are not obligated to fix it either. Even so, you're in a prime position to make a positive impact. Should you take the initiative, there are many who would follow and assist you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Before attempting to make yourself happy you will consider a conundrum. Though people are usually happiest when they are healthiest, our appetites often do not correspond with what's good for us.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It's inevitable that the pace of the world will not always match your own. You see this as an opportunity to learn new ways to relax and get in sync with others, a skill that contributes to your future success.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Despite everything that's going on in your life now, if you're expected to be somewhere you show up strong and on time no matter what. Reliability is a testament to your character.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll take charge of something that is technically not your job because the one in charge seems uncertain, or because no one seems to be in charge at all. Your impulse to lead will be appreciated and followed.

FIRST LUCK OF SAGITTARIUS SEASON

The Capricorn moon angles Uranus the rebel in the first lucky trine of Sagittarius season. This calls for some personal work. To reap the rewards of the omen, we must align ourselves with a daring goal. Choose one with the potential to utilize a talent, grow a skill and accomplish something that would stretch your self-concept to new territory.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” is telling the story of the icon who defied the bounds of her age, gender and race to become the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. Tina Turner is an exuberant Sagittarian with Mercury and Venus in Sagittarius and Mars and Jupiter in soulful Pisces. Centaurs are creatures with a fire inside, and Turner continues to focus her flame on actualizing her apparently unlimited potential.



