• Joseph Zen, 90, a retired Catholic bishop, was fined $512 by a Hong Kong court after being convicted along with five others of failing to register a fund that aided people arrested during pro-democracy protests.

• Merrill Darrell Fackrell of Utah was charged with carrying a weapon on an airplane and assault with a deadly weapon after officials say he held a razor near a woman's throat in an altercation on a flight from New York to Salt Lake City.

• Oliver Glass, a Nebraska county prosecutor who resigned after his second arrest on a drunken driving charge and had his law license suspended, faces up to a year in jail after he pleaded guilty to stalking his estranged wife and her boyfriend, deploying officers as his personal detectives.

• Michael Register of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said security-camera video showing guards repeatedly punching a Black detainee at a county jail "shocked the conscience" as three white deputies were fired and arrested.

• Nicholas Gutierrez, the driver of an SUV that crashed into Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits on a training run, injuring 25, was described by his attorney as "a good kid that fell asleep on his way to work early in the morning."

• Mary Yu of the Washington Supreme Court said it would be "willfully oblivious" to conclude that race played no role, but the court declined to reconsider a Black man's virtual life sentence for shootings he committed at age 17, abandoning the precedent it set in the case of a white defendant.

• Brian Kelsey, a former Republican Tennessee lawmaker who ran for Congress, pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws after initially declaring he was "totally innocent," calling the charges "nothing but a political witch hunt" and blaming the Biden administration.

• Paulette Dillard, president of Shaw University in North Carolina, said "just because there isn't a knee on someone's neck doesn't mean that no harm is being done" as the school seeks federal review of claims of racial profiling after students on a bus were subjected to a drug search.

• Perry Hooper Jr., 68, a former Alabama lawmaker whose father was chief justice of the state Supreme Court, was indicted on first-degree sexual abuse after he was accused of grabbing a restaurant worker's breasts and waist, kissing her on the neck and shoving his pelvis into her backside.