Police beat: Jacksonville police make gun arrest ; Traffic stop leads to gun, drug arrest

Jacksonville police make gun arrest

Jacksonville police on Thursday afternoon arrested a man who they say illegally had two guns and was in the proximity of a reported shooting, although he was not charged in that, according to an arrest report.

An officer responding to another call around 2:50 p.m. heard a disturbance in the Meadowlark Apartment Complex at 1301 First St. and went to check it out. Residents were yelling at a man, later identified as Robert Tucker, 31, of Sherwood, saying he shot at an apartment in the complex, according to the report.

The officer spoke with Tucker, who upon questioning lifted his shirt to show two Canik 9mm pistols in his waistband, which the officer confiscated, the report says.

Tucker is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun. He was arrested on two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a certain person. No charge relating to the alleged shooting was listed, and the report did not list any damages or indicate that police thought Tucker was involved.

Traffic stop leads to gun, drug arrest

A Jacksonville man who was on probation faces felony gun and drug charges after police arrested him Thursday evening after a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

Police around 10:40 p.m. pulled over a vehicle driven by Calvin Thomas, 25, because it had a headlight out and Thomas had been running stop signs, the report says. It says the officer smelled marijuana in the vehicle, and Thomas told the officer he had some.

A search of the vehicle found a loaded Glock pistol with an extended magazine, packages of suspected marijuana labeled THC and a bottle of Promethazine, the report said.

Thomas, who was on probation, was arrested on four felony charges -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, possession of a firearm by a certain person and two drug possession counts.