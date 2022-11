MALVERN 27, WARREN 21, OT

WARREN -- Quarterback Cedric Simmons connected with Dyelon Caradine for a 9-yard touchdown in overtime to give Malvern (10-2) a victory over Warren (10-2).

Simmons completed 9 of 19 passes for 139 yards and the game-winning touchdown. He also ran 18 times for 98 yards and a touchdown.

Jalen Dupree had a big game for the Leopards, finishing with 32 carries for 196 yards. He scored two touchdowns, with one of them coming on a 63-yard run.