MELBOURNE 21, GLEN ROSE 20

MALVERN -- Scoring all 21 of their points in the first half, Melbourne held off Glen Rose, pitching a fourth-quarter shutout at Beaver Stadium to advance to the Class 3A state semifinals.

The Bearkats were led by quarterback Trey Wren, who completed 14 of 21 passes for 231 yards and 2 touchdowns. Melbourne (12-0) also got a rushing touchdown from Wren, and the visitors' defense held the Beavers to 12-of-24 passing for 112 yards and an interception.

Glen Rose (9-3) got the brunt of its offense from running back Heath Ballance -- the junior carried 27 times for 181 yards and 2 touchdowns.