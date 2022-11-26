



• Jay Leno is ready to return to stand-up. The comedian will proceed Sunday with a scheduled show in Southern California, less than a week after being released from a burn center where he was treated for serious injuries suffered in a car fire, according to "Entertainment Tonight Canada." He's set to take the stage at the Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach for a sold-out show. Leno, 72, sustained deep second-degree burns and possibly third-degree burns to his face, chest and hands this month after a car he was working on at a Los Angeles garage caught fire, his doctor said. He was discharged from the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles on Monday after more than a week there. "I am pleased with Jay's progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery," Dr. Peter Grossman said. Leno will continue to receive treatment at an outpatient center. An avid car collector, he told reporters that he would again drive the vehicle that caught fire. "The car didn't do anything wrong," Leno says in a video shared by "ET Canada." The comedian hosted NBC's "Tonight Show" from 1992 to 2009 and from 2010 to 2014. Since then, he's also hosted the CNBC series "Jay Leno's Garage" highlighting vintage and uncommon vehicles.

• A Chinese court Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape. Beijing's Chaoyang District Court said Wu, known in Chinese as Wu Yifan, was given 11 years and 6 months for a 2020 rape, and 1 year and 10 months for the "crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity" at a 2018 event in which he and others allegedly assaulted two women they had gotten drunk. The court said the three victims in the rape case had also been drunk and were unable to consent. It said Wu would be deported immediately after serving his time. He was also slapped with a fine of 600 million yuan ($83.7 million) for evading taxes by massively underreporting his earnings from performances, advertisements and other sources of income. Wu has been detained since August 2021, and the June trial of the 32-year-old former member of the South Korean group EXO was closed to the public to protect the victims' privacy. A Canadian diplomat was in court to hear Friday's sentencing, the court said. Wu grew up in Guangzhou in China and in Vancouver, British Columbia.





Kris Wu attends the 15th annual CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund event at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)





