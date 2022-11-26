NASA's Orion enters the moon's orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- NASA's Orion capsule entered an orbit stretching tens of thousands of miles around the moon Friday as it neared the halfway mark of its test flight.

The capsule and its three test dummies entered lunar orbit more than a week after launching on the $4 billion demo that's meant to pave the way for astronauts.

It will remain in this broad but stable orbit for nearly a week, completing just half a lap before heading home.

As of Friday's engine firing, the capsule was 238,000 miles from Earth.

It's expected to reach a maximum distance of almost 270,000 miles in a few days.

That will set a distance record for a capsule designed to carry people one day.

"It is a statistic, but it's symbolic for what it represents," Jim Geffre, an Orion manager, said in a NASA interview this week.

"It's about challenging ourselves to go farther, stay longer and push beyond the limits of what we've previously explored."

NASA considers this a dress rehearsal for the next moon flyby in 2024, with astronauts.

A lunar landing by astronauts could follow as soon as 2025.

Hypothermia kills woman in Zion Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah -- A woman died and a man was rescued and treated for hypothermia after they were caught in extreme cold weather while hiking in Utah's Zion National Park, officials said.

The married couple were on a permitted, 16-mile hike through the park area known as the Narrows, the National Park Service said Thursday.

The woman, 31, and the man, 33, were not identified by the park service.

According to the park services, the Zion National Park Search and Rescue Team responded Wednesday after shuttle drivers said visitors reported an injured man and a unresponsive woman in the Narrows.

The rescue team found the man on a trail being helped by other hikers and took him to the Zion Emergency Operations Center. Rescuers moved farther up the Narrows and found the woman near the Virgin River. They administered emergency aid but determined she was dead, the park service said.

The couple started their trip through the Narrows on Tuesday. They stopped about 1½ miles from the north end of Riverside Walk, a paved trail.

The park service reported that the man told rescuers he and his wife became "dangerously cold" overnight and experienced symptoms consistent with hypothermia.

3 parties file to halt Oregon gun law

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A gun rights group, a sheriff and a gun store owner filed an emergency motion in federal court late Wednesday seeking to stop enforcement of one of the strictest gun control laws in the nation.

The measure narrowly approved by Oregon voters is set to take effect Dec. 8. U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut on Thursday scheduled a hearing on the motion for Dec. 2. The state has until Wednesday to respond to the emergency motion for preliminary injunction.

The Oregon Firearms Foundation, Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey and Adam Johnson, owner of Coat of Arms Firearms, filed a federal lawsuit against the Oregon governor and attorney general Nov. 18 saying Measure 114 is unconstitutional.

The measure requires residents to obtain a permit to purchase a gun, bans magazines that hold more than 10 rounds except in some circumstances and creates a statewide firearms database.

"Banning magazines over 10 rounds is no more likely to reduce criminal abuse of guns then banning high horsepower engines is likely to reduce criminal abuse of automobiles," the lawsuit says.

"To the contrary, the only thing the ban ... ensures is that a criminal unlawfully carrying a firearm with a magazine over 10 rounds will have a potentially devastating advantage over his law-abiding victim."

U.S. woman facing charges in Mexico

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico -- Mexican prosecutors have filed charges against a U.S. woman suspected of killing another American seen being beaten in a viral video.

Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur did not name the suspect in the Oct. 29 death of Shanquella Robinson.

But on Thursday, they said they had approached Mexican federal prosecutors and diplomats to try to get the woman extradited to face charges in Mexico.

Robinson's death at a resort development in San Jose del Cabo shocked people in both countries.

The video raised suspicions that Robinson may have died at the hands of people she was traveling with.

Local prosecutor Antonio Lopez Rodriguez said the case was being treated as a potential homicide and an arrest warrant had been issued for the suspect.

The group Robinson was traveling with, however, left Mexico after she was found dead in a rented villa.

State prosecutor Daniel de la Rosa Anaya said the suspect was also an American, but did not identify her.

News outlets in Charlotte, N.C., reported that the people Robinson was traveling with offered different versions of what happened, but that an autopsy revealed she died of a severe spinal cord or neck injury.



