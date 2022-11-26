Nebraska, Rhule close to deal

Nebraska and former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule were finalizing a deal Friday to make him the Cornhuskers' coach.

A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that after several days of discussions, Nebraska made Rhule an offer Thursday that persuaded the former Temple and Baylor coach to return to college after two-plus years in the NFL.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of a contract -- including what the Panthers might still owe Rhule -- are still be worked out and no announcement from the school was imminent.

ESPN first reported Nebraska was closing in on a deal to make Rhule its coach.

Rhule has been out of work less than two months since getting fired five games into his third season with the Panthers.

He was 11-27 with Carolina and left with about $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. The contract made Rhule the sixth-highest paid coach in the NFL when he signed in 2020, according to Forbes.

Nebraska was 16-31 in four-plus seasons under Scott Frost, never finishing higher than fifth in the Big Ten West or going to a bowl.

Rhule was the first NFL coach to be fired this year after the Panthers lost four of their first five games.