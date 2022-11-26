New medical center set to open in De Queen

De QUEEN — The grand opening for the Sevier County Medical Center will be Dec. 2. The celebration is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 960 U.S. 71 N., De Queen.

The official ribbon cutting by the Sevier County Chamber of Commerce will be at noon.

Dec. 6 is the scheduled date for the hospital to begin accepting patients. The hospital has 15 beds and 10 rooms in the emergency department, according to county officials.

Hospital staff members have been moving in recently and training employees. The hospital is expected to employ about 115 people.

The hospital, whose funding was approved by Sevier County voters through a 1% sales tax passed in October 2019, is on the east side of U.S. 71, a few miles north of De Queen.