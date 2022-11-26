NLR uses defense to deck Forrest City

FORREST CITY -- A big night from Braylon Frazier helped lock up a title game berth for North Little Rock on Friday night.

Frazier scored 22 points as the Charging Wildcats blew past Forrest City 79-43 in the semifinals of the Rumble on the Ridge at Dwight Lofton Mustang Arena.

Ja'Kory Withers had 15 points, Tyler Frederick finished with 14 points, and Andre Barnes came up with 11 points for North Little Rock (3-0), which led the host team 38-29 at halftime before clamping down defensively in the second half. The Charging Wildcats, the defending Class 6A champions, will face Jonesboro, last year's Class 5A titlist, in today's final at 4:30 p.m.

Melvin Shaw Jr. and Marcus Britt Jr. both had 12 points for Forrest City (3-2), which was outscored 41-14 after halftime.

JONESBORO 52,

MEMPHIS SOUTHWIND 33

Ten players scored for Jonesboro (2-0) in its easy outing with its counterparts.

Deion Buford-Wesson scored nine points while Phillip Tillman and Isaac Harrell both collected eight points for the Golden Hurricane, who led 25-10 at halftime and took a 42-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

Andre Watson had 15 points for Southwind (3-1), which was held to just three points in the first quarter.

MEMPHIS OVERTON 77,

WEST MEMPHIS 49

A day after scoring 33 points, Jordan Frison poured in 25 points in a rout for Overton (2-3).

Xavier Alexander followed with a team-high 26 points for the Wolverines, who built a 43-24 cushion after two quarters.

Johnny Washington had 14 points, and De'Cambren Holmes tallied 11 points for West Memphis (1-4).

BOYS

MILLS 60,

LAUSANNE (TENN.) COLLEGIATE 59

Marcus Kendrick scored 14 points as Mills (2-1) pulled out a close win.

Q.J. King had 12 points and five assists, and Keaton Cross followed with 10 points and seven rebounds for the Comets.

JAMMIN' FOR JERSEYS

At the University of Arkansas at Little Rock

MAUMELLE 84,

VALLEY SPRINGS 51

Maumelle (3-1) will get another crack at Joe T. Robinson in the championship game today after strolling to victory.

Markalon Rochelle had 20 points for the Hornets, who burst out to a 51-28 halftime lead and never budged in the second half. Jacob Lanier added 12 points. Cato Hunter and Cayden McGee contributed nine and eight points, respectively, for Maumelle, which lost 71-69 to Robinson in a scrimmage earlier this month.

Dason Hensley scored 14 points, and Maddax Johnson scored 10 points for Valley Springs (8-6). Keyton Carnahan added nine points for the Tigers.

JOE T. ROBINSON 58,

DARDANELLE 55

A blistering fourth quarter enabled Robinson (2-3) to roar back and move into today's final.

Bryson Calamese scored 18 points for the Senators, who were down 46-31 early in the final quarter before storming back. Robinson outscored Dardanelle (4-2) 27-9 over the final eight minutes to win. Bryson Modisett totaled 14 points, 3 rebounds and 3 blocks and Samuel Chapin came away with 12 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals for Robinson. Dalton Palmer added eight points for the Senators as well.

Braden Tanner had 17 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds, and Chase Jordan supplied 16 points and eight rebounds for the Sand Lizards. Robert Millard ended with 11 points and five rebounds.

TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

At Peoria, Ill.

BLYTHEVILLE 69,

URBANA, ILL. 37

Shamar Marshall scored a team-high 24 points as Blytheville (4-0) won its third consecutive game in Illinois.

A day after having four players score 13 points or more in a 54-45 win over Coral Glades, Fla., Marshall was the only one to land in double figures for the Chickasaws on Friday. Still, Blytheville's defense stymied just about everything Urbana (1-2) attempted to do.

Brandon Wimbley had nine points, and both Rashaud Marshall and Billy Davis finished with eight points apiece for the Chickasaws.

GIRLS

JAMMIN' FOR JERSEYS

At the University of Arkansas at Little Rock

MAUMELLE 51,

DARDANELLE 41

Khyndal Alexander was efficient with 13 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals to help Maumelle (2-5) hold on to win its opener and advance at the Jack Stephens Center.

Raelen Randle had 11 points and six rebounds while London Robinson added nine points and six rebounds for the Lady Hornets, who've won back-to-back games after losing their previous five. India Robinson also had 9 points, 2 rebounds and 2 steals.

Maumelle, which outscored Dardanelle (2-2) 12-3 in the fourth quarter to pull away, will play Valley Springs in the title game today at 5:30 p.m.

VALLEY SPRINGS 75,

MILLS 22

Eliza Drewry had 18 points for Valley Springs (7-5), which put an emphatic end to a five-game losing streak.

Savannah Ketchum scored 10 of her 12 points in the first half for the Lady Tigers, who led 40-17 at the half. Macy Williams had 11 points while Tayla Trammell and Camie Moore tossed in eight points each. All eight players recorded at least three points for Valley Springs.

Jordan Gregory finished with 15 points to lead Mills (2-4). The Lady Comets will face Dardanelle at 1 p.m.