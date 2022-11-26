100 years ago

Nov. 26, 1922

• A. Brake, a state oil and gas conservation officer, yesterday warned operators in the north field that in view of the approaching rainy season, earthen storage pits must be strengthened to withstand the wind and rain and to keep them from breaking over. A pick-up plant which pumps and a million-barrel storage capacity is being installed on Smackover creek to take care of waste oil that flows into the creek and also to pick up the oil in case storage breaks.

50 years ago

Nov. 26, 1972

• A training session for the 86 newly elected county officials of Arkansas will be held by the Association of Arkansas Counties Monday and Tuesday at the Downtown Little Rock Holiday Inn. The program is designed to give new officials a "working knowledge of the office to which he or she has been elected."

25 years ago

Nov. 26, 1997

• A judge ordered a pregnant Sherwood woman who has a 10-month-old child to undergo counseling in the death of her infant son two years ago. Stacy McGeorge, 22, pleaded guilty Nov. 14 in Pulaski County Circuit Court to manslaughter, which the state had reduced from second-degree murder. In exchange for her plea and at the request of prosecutors, Circuit Judge Chris Piazza sentenced her to five years' probation with counseling. "She has a new baby and one on the way, so this way we get to ensure she has continued counseling for the next five years," Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Tammy Harrelson said Tuesday.

10 years ago

Nov. 26, 2012

• While a majority of Little Rock police officers are trained to use pepper spray, police said that there is a group of "older officers" who have no such training. Lt. David Hudson -- the 34-year veteran who is serving a 30-day suspension for excessive force and who faces a civil lawsuit after a man was punched several times in the face while Hudson worked an off-duty job Oct. 29, 2011 -- is one of those officers, according to department records. Little Rock Police Department spokesman Sgt. Cassandra Davis said that a few of the department's senior officers, including ranking commanders, were never trained in how to use pepper spray, stun guns or other less-than-lethal police tools designed to end confrontations without resulting in serious injuries or the use of deadly force. Davis conceded that the department, and the public, would benefit from a police force fully trained in all of its tools, but she didn't know of any definite plans to make it happen.