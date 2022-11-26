Plane makes emergency landing in Little Rock; FBI says person in custody

An airplane made an emergency landing Saturday afternoon at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, and a spokesman for the FBI said one person from the plane was in custody after a report of an assault.

Bureau spokesman Connor Hagan provided a statement from the FBI saying that federal agents were working with Little Rock police, airport authorities and the airline, which was not named, to investigate the incident.

The FBI is the primary federal agency authorized to investigate potential assaults aboard aircraft, according to the bureau's statement.

Hagan was not able to say exactly when the incident happened, nor was he able to identify the flight or even the flight's point of origin or intended destination.

In an email to an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter just before 5 p.m., airport spokesman Shane Carter referred to Southwest Airlines Flight 192 while declining to comment on the incident. An online tracker notes that the flight was scheduled from Houston to Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday afternoon, but that it was diverted to Little Rock.