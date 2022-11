North Little Rock police on Friday identified a man who was fatally shot Monday and named a teenager who they said is wanted in the killing.

The man officers found dead around 1:45 p.m. inside an apartment at 400 N. Palm St. was Chris Moore, 33, of North Little Rock, police said in a news release.

Police have identified 15-year-old Sean Williams of North Little Rock as a suspect in the homicide, police said. They said they intend to charge Williams as an adult with first-degree murder.