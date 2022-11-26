Prairie View A&M 67, ASU men 59

MEN

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 67,

ARKANSAS STATE 59

William Douglas had 18 points and nine rebounds in Prairie View A&M's victory over Arkansas State at First National Bank Arena.

Malcolm Farrington and Markise Davis led Arkansas State (3-3) with 15 points each, but the Panthers (4-2) overcame a deficit at the half to outscore the Red Wolves 41-28 in the second half.

ASU shot 40.8% (20-49) from the floor and 80% (12-15) at the free-throw line. Seven of Caleb Fields' 14 points came from the free-throw line, with the junior guard also handing out a game-high five assists.

The Panthers connected on 25 of 61 shot attempts for a 41% clip and were 14 for 18 at the foul line (77.8%). A&M won the battle of the boards 45-24, racking up 17 rebounds on the offensive end.

Caleb Fields finished with 14 points and five assists for ASU.