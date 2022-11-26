Raining on their parade: Christmas Parade of the Ozarks in Springdale postponed to Monday

SPRINGDALE -- The Christmas Parade of the Ozarks has been postponed until Monday because of weather, according to event organizers.

A post was made around noon Saturday on the Rodeo of the Ozarks Facebook page saying that the event would take place at 6 p.m. Monday instead of the originally scheduled time of 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Rodeo of the Ozarks website likewise mentioned the postponement and said it was due to rain.

Nothing in the Facebook post or on the Rodeo of the Ozarks website said that the postponement would affect the parade route, which was set to start at 6 p.m. at Parsons Stadium on East Emma Avenue and Old Missouri Road. The parade will head west on Emma, turn south on South Commercial Street, turn west on East Meadow Avenue, turn north on Holcomb Street and west again when it reaches West Emma Avenue, according to a map on the website.