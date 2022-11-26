RISON 34, PRESCOTT 29

RISON -- Rison intercepted a Prescott pass near the end zone with 14 seconds left to play as the Wildcats knocked off the previously unbeaten Curley Wolves in a Class 3A quarterfinal game.

Prescott (11-1) took a 29-28 lead with 8:32 remaining when running back Travion Dickens scored on a 5-yard run. Quarterback Carston Poole then passed to P.J. Gulley for the 2-point conversion, giving the Wolves a one-point lead.

Rison (10-1) then drove for the go-ahead touchdown, with running back Kelven Hadley plunging in from the 1 with 2:10 to play.

Hadley ran the ball 30 times for 173 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Wildcats. He also caught a touchdown pass.

Prescott threatened on its final possession, with the Wolves driving to the Rison 28. But on fourth and 16, Poole's hurried pass was intercepted by a Rison defender near the 5. The Wildcats then took a knee to run out the clock and preserve the victory.

Dickens scored three touchdowns on runs of 11, 39 and 5 yards. He also caught a 2-point conversion pass from Poole in the third quarter.

Gulley had the other Prescott touchdown on a 24-yard pass from Poole.