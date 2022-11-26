Smash-and-grab theft reported at jewelry store in Little Rock's Park Plaza Mall

Little Rock police on Saturday were investigating a Friday night smash-and-grab theft at a Park Plaza Mall jewelry store, a police spokesman said.

Three men in ski masks entered Zales in the mall at around 8:34 p.m. Friday and made off with some items, spokesman Mark Edwards said. It was unclear Saturday what was taken, but Edwards did confirm that nobody was hurt during the theft.

The thieves would have struck shortly before the store's 9 p.m. closing time, according to the mall's website.

Investigators on Saturday were looking into whether the theft had any connection to the smash-and-grab robbery at Sissy's Log Cabin in the Promenade at Chenal on Nov. 16, Edwards said, though he added that there was not yet any direct evidence to link the two cases. The robbers used pepper spray against an employee in the Nov. 16 case, police have said.