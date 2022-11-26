VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas sweeps Auburn

Taylor Head had a team-high 12 kills and 10 digs on Friday for her 15th double-double of the season to lead the University of Arkansas to a 3-0 (25-18, 25-10, 25-23) victory over Auburn at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala.

The Razorbacks (19-8, 10-7 SEC) had 20 blocks, led by Tatum Shipes and Maggie Cartwright with five each. Gracie Ryan led Arkansas with 11 digs and 19 assists, and Jillian Gillen added 10 digs. Hannah Hogue chipped in with 19 assists and 7 digs.

Jackie Barrett led the Tigers (21-7, 10-7) with 11 digs and 21 of their 22 assists. Sarah Morton had 10 digs.

The two teams will wrap up the regular season with a match at 7 p.m. Central today.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services