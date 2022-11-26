Tools & Toys: “Designer Within: A Professional Guide to a Well Styled Home” and Well Told Custom Quote Glassware

"Designer Within: A Professional Guide to a Well Styled Home"

What's to love: Designer John McClain, CEO and creative director of John McClain Design, shares his interior design process from conception to completion.

What does it do: The hardcover 224-page book, published by Gibbs Smith, has 225 inspirational photos. The twice named HGTV Designer of the Year offers professional and actionable advice as he gives detailed breakdowns of a variety of professionally designed rooms. Readers can then take what they learn and use in their own homes. The book sells for $45. For more information visit gibbs-smith.com.

■ ■ ■

Well Told Custom Quote Glassware

What's to love: Put a favorite quote, line from a movie or lyrics on glassware for a personalized gift.

What does it do: Text can be precision etched on glass styles: 11-ounce rocks glass, 15-ounce stemless wine glass, 16-ounce pint glass or a 13-ounce mug using one of nine text styles. Prices depend on glass style and start at $17.95 and are designed and made in the USA. For more information visit welltolddesign.com.