UALR men at Miami (Ohio)

WHEN Noon Central

WHERE Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio

RECORDS UALR 2-4, Miami 1-4

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN3

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G D.J. Smith, 6-0, So.;12.3;2.7

G Isaiah Palermo, 6-6, Sr.;5.0;1.7

G Myron Gardner, 6-6, Sr.;13.0;9.8

F DeAntoni Gordon, 6-8, Sr.;13.0;4.8

F Nigel John, 6-8, So.;8.0;5.5

COACH Darrell Walker (53-69 in fifth season at UALR, 99-87 in seventh season overall)

Miami

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Mekhi Lairy, 5-8, Sr.;15.6;3.2

G Julian Lewis, 6-6, So.;12.0;6.5

G Billy Smith, 6-7, Fr.;9.4;5.2

F Anderson Mirambeaux, 6-8, Sr.;14.0;4.0

G Wil Stevens, 6-5, Sr.;1.0;2.0

COACH Travis Steele (1-4 in first season at Miami, 71-54 in fifth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;Miami

73.8;Points for;71.2

83.0;Points against;76.0

-4.2;Rebound margin;-4.8

+1.3;Turnover margin;+3.0

42.0;FG pct.;39.1

32.5;3-pt. pct.;28.1

66.1;FT pct.;81.0

CHALK TALK UALR has not won in five previous trips to the state of Ohio. ... Trojans guard D.J. Smith scored 20 points Wednesday night at Indiana, the second time he's reached that mark this season. ... Miami Coach Travis Steele spent more than a decade in various roles at Xavier before being fired in March. ... This is the last of three games UALR will play as part of the Indiana Hoosier Classic.

-- Mitchell Gladstone