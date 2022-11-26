UALR men at Miami (Ohio)
WHEN Noon Central
WHERE Millett Hall, Oxford, Ohio
RECORDS UALR 2-4, Miami 1-4
SERIES First meeting
TV None
RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock
INTERNET ESPN3
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G D.J. Smith, 6-0, So.;12.3;2.7
G Isaiah Palermo, 6-6, Sr.;5.0;1.7
G Myron Gardner, 6-6, Sr.;13.0;9.8
F DeAntoni Gordon, 6-8, Sr.;13.0;4.8
F Nigel John, 6-8, So.;8.0;5.5
COACH Darrell Walker (53-69 in fifth season at UALR, 99-87 in seventh season overall)
Miami
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Mekhi Lairy, 5-8, Sr.;15.6;3.2
G Julian Lewis, 6-6, So.;12.0;6.5
G Billy Smith, 6-7, Fr.;9.4;5.2
F Anderson Mirambeaux, 6-8, Sr.;14.0;4.0
G Wil Stevens, 6-5, Sr.;1.0;2.0
COACH Travis Steele (1-4 in first season at Miami, 71-54 in fifth season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALR;;Miami
73.8;Points for;71.2
83.0;Points against;76.0
-4.2;Rebound margin;-4.8
+1.3;Turnover margin;+3.0
42.0;FG pct.;39.1
32.5;3-pt. pct.;28.1
66.1;FT pct.;81.0
CHALK TALK UALR has not won in five previous trips to the state of Ohio. ... Trojans guard D.J. Smith scored 20 points Wednesday night at Indiana, the second time he's reached that mark this season. ... Miami Coach Travis Steele spent more than a decade in various roles at Xavier before being fired in March. ... This is the last of three games UALR will play as part of the Indiana Hoosier Classic.
-- Mitchell Gladstone