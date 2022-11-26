UAPB women roundup

SWAC WOMEN

COLUMBIA 95, UAPB 57

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- A balanced effort on offense and a stingy performance defensively allowed Columbia (4-2) to roll past the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Friday during the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament at the Watsco Center.

Jaida Patrick had 16 points and six rebounds for the Lions, who shot 32 of 64 (50%) while limiting UAPB (1-3) to 38.3% (23 of 60) shooting from the floor, including 25% (4 of 16) in the fourth quarter. Hannah Pratt had 15 points, and Kitty Henderson, Perri Page and Abbey Hsu each scored12 points for Columbia. Paige Lauder came up with 10 points.

Jelissa Reese finished with 12 points, 7 rebounds and 6 steals for the Golden Lions, who trailed 46-32 at halftime but faced a 72-44 deficit after three quarters of play, largely due to a 16-4 run by Columbia that closed out the third quarter. Azaria Robinson had 11 points and six rebounds, and Raziya Potter collected nine points for UAPB.