UCA men vs. NW (La.) State

Central Arkansas men vs. Northwestern (La.) State

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 3-2; Northwestern State 3-2

SERIES Northwestern State leads 15-7

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

Probable starting lineups

UCA

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Camren Hunter, 6-3, So.;18.0;4.4

G Masai Olowokere, 6-5, Jr.;11.2;7.2

F Eddy Kayouloud, 6-7, Sr.;14.8;4.8

G Collin Cooper, 6-2, Jr.;10.8;3.2

F Ibbe Klintman, 6-8, So.;7.0;5.0

COACH Anthony Boone (28-54 in third season at UCA and overall)

Northwestern State

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G DeMarcus Sharp, 6-3, Sr.;12.6;3.2

G Isaac Haney, 6-2, So.;12.6;5.4

G Ja'Monta Black, 6-4, Sr.;12.4;3.2

G Greedy Williams, 6-4, Fr.;6.0;2.3

C Jordan Wilmore, 7-3, Jr.;1.0;2.0

COACH Corey Gipson (3-2 in first season at Northwestern State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;;NW ST

82.2;Points for;65.8

68.7;Points against;68.0

+4.2;Rebound margin;-7.6

-0.2;Turnover margin;+5.6

44.1;FG pct.;40.5

34.9;3-pt. pct.;38.4

72.9;FT pct.;73.7

CHALK TALK UCA and Northwestern State used to be Southland Conference foes and last played in the 2020-21 season when the Demons won each of both meetings with the Bears. ... UCA split its two games at the ASUN/MAAC Dublin Challenge last weekend in Ireland. ... Northwestern State freshman Hansel Emmanuel, who only has one arm but was the No. 22 prospect in Florida, after averaging 25.9 points and 11 rebounds per game as a senior.

-- Mitchell Gladstone