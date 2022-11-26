Women’s top 25 college basketball roundup

TOP 25 WOMEN

In games involving Top 25 teams Friday, Haley Jones had 24 points and 14 rebounds to help No. 2 Stanford pull away from Florida Gulf Coast 93-69 in the first round of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown in Honolulu. The Cardinal (6-1) got back in the win column five days after losing to top-ranked South Carolina. Jones had 14 points by halftime and finished 12-of-18 shooting from the field. She also had three assists and a steal. ... Lou Lopez-Senechal scored 23 points and No. 3 UConn routed Duke 78-50 in the semifinal round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Ore. Aaliyah Edwards added 15 points and 11 rebounds and Azzi Fudd scored 14 points to help the Huskies (4-0) remain undefeated on the season. Shaeyann Day-Wilson led the Blue Devils (5-1) with 15 points. ... Chrislyn Carr scored 17 points in No. 10 Louisville's 100-37 win over Longwood. The Cardinals (5-2) were without Hailey Van Lith, who did not play because of an unspecified injury. Her teammates made quick work of the Lancers (1-4), jumping out to an 18-2 lead in the first four minutes and never giving up the lead. ... River Baldwin had 18 points with 11 rebounds, Diamond Johnson scored 12 of her 16 points with three-pointers, and No. 13 North Carolina State (6-1) cruised past West Virginia 78-40 in the Cancun Classic. ... Aneesah Morrow scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and DePaul dominated down the stretch to knock off No. 14 Maryland 76-67 at the Fort Myers Tip-Off. ... Lauren Jensen made a clutch three-pointer and scored 18 points and she and Morgan Maly made six free throws in the final 30 seconds to give N0. 16 Creighton a 57-51 win over Xavier in a Big East Conference opener. ... Charisma Osborne scored 20 points and freshman Londynn Jones added a season high 16 as No. 20 UCLA held off Jackson State 72-60 in Los Angeles. Coming off a Battle 4 Atlantis championship and ahead of a Tuesday trip to No. 1 South Carolina, the Bruins (7-0) had a hard time shaking the Tigers (2-3). ... Sarah Andrews scored 16 points and had six assists, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 13 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 21 Baylor beat Saint Louis 95-58 in the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla. ... Emily Kiser scored 20 points, Leigha Brown added 13 and No. 22 Michigan defeated Air Force 68-48 in the first round of the Gulf Coast Showcase. A 9-0 run overcame an early Falcons lead and the Wolverines (5-0) led 15-10 after the first quarter. ... Jordan Horston scored 23 points, Rickea Jackson added 20, and No. 23 Tennessee defeated Colorado 69-51. Horston added 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals for the Lady Vols (3-4). Jackson had six rebounds and four steals. No other Tennessee starter scored more than two points, but the Lady Vols got 22 points from their bench. ... Maddy Siegrist scored 29 points and No. 23 Villanova rebounded from blowing a 21-point lead in the second half against Belmont for an 83-80 win. The Wildcats (5-0) were ahead 66-45 on a Lucy Olsen jumper at the 4:07 mark of the third quarter. That's when the Bruins (1-4), reeled off 10 in a row to end the quarter, pulling within 66-55 on a Destinee Wells three-pointer at the buzzer. ... Gabby Gregory scored a career-high 35 points, 20 of them in the second half, and No. 25 Kansas State defeated stubborn Northern Arizona 93-80 at the Paradise Jam. Gregory, who scored 12 points in the fourth quarter, hit a three-pointer to cap a 12-5 run that gave the Wildcats a 76-61 lead with 7:13 remaining. Nyah Moran hit a three-pointer with 3:05 remaining to get NAU within 10 points at 81-71 and Montana Oltrogge hit a three-pointer to make it 88-78 with :58 seconds left, but the Lumberjacks would get no closer.