THE HORSES ARE AT THE GATE

15th Kick-off Banquet brings on the horsey set

by Kimberly Dishongh | Today at 2:03 a.m.
Delaney Thomas, Cheri Rogers, Tony Rogers and Rick Rogers on 11/16/22 at Oaklawn Kickoff, Wyndham Riverfront Hotel (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kimberly Dishongh)


The North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce is off to the races after hosting the 15th Kick-off Banquet on Nov. 16, at the Wyndham Riverfront Hotel.

Jockey Jon Court, who won the $1 million Arkansas Derby in 2010 and again in 2011 and before that the Sunshine Millions Filly & Mare Turf, was the speaker, along with Oaklawn paddock analyst Nancy Holthus.

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette columnist Rex Nelson emceed the event.

Kyle Roper, Oaklawn's medical director since 1998, was given the Jack Van Berg Horse Racing Award, named for an American Hall of Fame horse trainer.

Oaklawn's 2022-23 racing season begins Dec. 9.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh


