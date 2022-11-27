ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: 2 actors condense 7 books into ‘Potted Potter’





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

THEATER: 'Potted Potter'

Actors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner condense all seven Harry Potter books (and a real life game of Quidditch) into "Potted Potter," a 70-minute romp through Hogwarts and the wizarding world — complete with costumes, songs, props and a fire-breathing dragon — 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Center for Humanities and Arts Theatre, University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College Main Campus, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. Tickets are $45-$55. Visit uaptc.edu/charts.

'Big bucks' Christmas

The Million Dollar Quartet — singer-actors playing Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley — comes together to play Christmas favorites with a rock 'n' roll twist at Sun Records in "Million Dollar Quartet Christmas," 8 p.m. Friday and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. Tickets are $32-$62 plus fees. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

ART/ARCHITECTURE: Gift of art

Small works by artists represented by Fenix Fayetteville is on display through Dec. 23 for holiday gift-giving at the Visual and Performing Arts Center at Fenix, 150 N Skyline Drive, Millar Lodge, Fayetteville. Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Friday, noon-6 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Visit fenixarts.org. The gallery is also co-hosting the Winter Wampus Wonderland Arts and Crafts Fair at the Mount Sequoyah Creative Center, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 4.

Architecture lecture

Brad Deal and Robert Brooks, associate professors of architecture at Louisiana Tech University's School of Design, will lecture on "Power Tools and Pond Water: How Camp Schooled the Ivory Tower," the second lecture in the Architecture and Design Network's 2022-23 June Freeman lecture series, 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Windgate Center of Art + Design, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. A 5:30 p.m. reception precedes the lecture. The topic covers an eight-year partnership between MedCamps of Louisiana and Louisiana Tech's School of Design. Admission is free. Email ArchDesignNetwork@gmail.com.

ETC.: 'Winter Nights'

Starting Thursday, Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St., will deck its Bradberry Amphitheater & Rose Garden and Joy Pratt Markham Gallery with "silver bells, frosty firs and snowy scenes," according to a news release, for "Winter Nights at Walton Arts Center." The spaces will be open to the public 5-11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday through Dec. 23. Free walk-up seating, reservable firepits for $25 and snow globes for $50 are available. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

'Undistracted' author

Bob Goff, New York Times bestselling author and founder of Love Does, a nonprofit human rights organization operating in Uganda, India, Nepal, Iraq and Somalia, lectures on "Undistracted in Business and in Life," 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Harding University's Benson Auditorium, 201 S. Blakeney St., Searcy. It's the third presentation in the Harding University American Studies Institute's Distinguished Lecture Series. Goff's most recent book is "Undistracted"; his previous books include "Love Does," "Everybody Always" and "Dream Big." He is the honorary consul to the Republic of Uganda. Admission is free. Call (501) 279-4497 or visit harding.edu/asi.



