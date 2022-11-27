Sections
NO RAIN ON THIS PARADE

ACCESS benefit stays high and dry for guests

by Rachel O'Neal | Today at 2:05 a.m.
Hunter and Carrie Scott, Dona and Gene Scott at Access Starry Night on 10/29/2022 (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)


While the forecast for rain prompted a location change, the new venue for the Oct. 29 Starry Starry Night party did not dampen the spirits of supporters of the ACCESS Group.

Originally scheduled as an outdoor party at ACCESS' campus on Mississippi Street, event organizers made an almost last-minute decision to move the gala to Temple B'nai Israel where guests stayed warm and dry.

Almost 200 people enjoyed cocktails, a silent auction, dinner, a live auction and an after-party, raising about $250,000 for ACCESS' mission of "Expanding Individual Potential Through Innovative Instruction."

ACCESS offers evaluations, therapy, education, vocational training, community integration and more for individuals with special needs from ages 6 weeks through adulthood.

-- Story by Rachel O'Neal/ Photos Special to the Democrat-Gazette


Print Headline: ACCESS benefit stays high and dry for guests

