ACCESS benefit stays high and dry for guests





While the forecast for rain prompted a location change, the new venue for the Oct. 29 Starry Starry Night party did not dampen the spirits of supporters of the ACCESS Group.

Originally scheduled as an outdoor party at ACCESS' campus on Mississippi Street, event organizers made an almost last-minute decision to move the gala to Temple B'nai Israel where guests stayed warm and dry.

Almost 200 people enjoyed cocktails, a silent auction, dinner, a live auction and an after-party, raising about $250,000 for ACCESS' mission of "Expanding Individual Potential Through Innovative Instruction."

ACCESS offers evaluations, therapy, education, vocational training, community integration and more for individuals with special needs from ages 6 weeks through adulthood.

-- Story by Rachel O'Neal/ Photos Special to the Democrat-Gazette



