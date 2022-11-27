Afoot in Iran

It's easy to lose oneself in hyperactive news cycles. WWE-like political theater, Apollo's successor mission to the moon, Thanksgiving travel, football scores, and then worse things like wars, rumors of wars, and American mass shootings . . . . Our plates are full. And much of the serving is worry.

Americans, if they think of it at all, tend to consider Iran only in terms of its efforts to build a nuclear bomb. And that's a good reason to consider it. But outside those sanction-breaking efforts to arm a nuke and then lob it at Israel, significant events are happening on the ground in beautiful Persia. In one of the world's strongest unitary theocracies--a nice way to say dictatorial oligarchy--revolution is afoot.

Protesters have burned the ancestral home of the Ayatollah Khomeini, founder of the Islamic republic which has ruled the country since 1979. Seasoned readers may remember a news cycle or two in which the Iranian Hostage Crisis was featured. On the ground in the city of Khomein, the BBC reports the house was burned to the ground as dozens cheered. (!)

The local state news bureau, there being no free press in Iran, countered that a small number of people had gathered at the house, which remained open to pilgrims. Footage posted to BBC's Twitter account differed from that account.

The torching, to the ground or otherwise, of Khomeini's ancestral home represents the most significant in a string of incidents that began in September and portends hope for Iranians trapped under the heel of current "Supreme Leader" Ali Khamenei's ideological bent of totalitarianism cloaked in the mask of suffrage.

This latest round of protests began after the death of a 22-year-old woman being held by Iran's morality police for breaking the country's strict hijab rules, which require all women to cover their hair.

Though estimating the number of human rights violations in a country like Iran isn't exact science, the United Nations says more than 300 Iranians (including more than 40 children) have been killed since protests broke out this year in cities across the country. The BBC notes that five members of state security forces were killed in the latest skirmish.

In the southwestern city of Izeh, at a funeral for a 9-year-old boy said to have been shot by state police, crowds chanted "Death to Ali Khamenei." That they did is significant. Because most of such chanting in Iran has always been "Death to" America or Israel or both.

Protests calling for economic and political reform have been launched before in Iran, ultimately leading only to rising animosity against the regime. And in 2020, spurred by an increase in fuel prices of up to 200 percent, protests led to Iran's Bloody November, during which as many as 1,500 Iranians were slaughtered.

Global media reported protesters cut down by machine gun fire and shot from rooftops and helicopters, with bodies hauled away en masse. And family members of victims were instructed not to hold funerals or speak of their relatives. Imagine a regime in which it tells people not to hold funerals, or speak of dead relatives. Or what? The government will make more dead relatives?

Iran represents one example of why it's so frustrating to see American protesters complaining of "fascists" and perceived oppression. At the very least, one might hope the plight of Iranian protesters facing actual oppression would lend some perspective.

It's been 43 years since extremist zealots took down the Shah in 1979 and established once friendly Iran as an American bogeyman. Is revolution--bona fide revolution--afoot once again in Persia? We're all doing what we can.

It's easy to hope, nestled here in our land of plenty--supply chains notwithstanding--where the milk, honey and news cycles are bountiful.