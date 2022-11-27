Sections
YOU LIGHT UP MY LIFE

All shiny and bright

GloWild! at the Zoo gets holiday season underway by Helaine Williams | Today at 2:07 a.m.
Michael and Kacee Kirschvink, Bruce Moore and Ventrell Thompson at the VIP reception for GloWild! at the Zoo, a Nov. 3 event opener for the colorful, whimsical display of animal-shaped lanterns at the Little Rock Zoo. The reception took place in Cafe Africa. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Helaine R. Williams)


It was a glowing VIP opening reception for GloWild! at the Zoo, a Nov. 3 event opener for the colorful, whimsical display of animal-shaped lanterns at the Little Rock Zoo and made possible by the Little Rock Zoological Foundation.

The reception took place in Cafe Africa. It all began before dark; guests were treated to an Asian buffet dinner, along with cocktails, with entertainment by Christine DeMeo. A short program featured remarks by major sponsor Heather Baker, president and publisher of AY Media Group, and zoo director Susan Altrui.

Then -- as it had become dark enough for the full glory of GloWild! to take effect -- attendees drifted out to explore the exhibits.

Billed as "one of the largest interactive light festivals featuring handcrafted silk-covered lanterns all aglow with over 50,000 LED lights," GloWild! is in its second year (with lanterns not seen in the 2021 display).

GloWild! runs from 5-9 p.m. through Jan. 7 (closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day).

Admission is $17 for Zoo members; $20 for the general public; free for children 2 years old and younger. Special theme events will be offered, including a New Year's Eve party. For more information and tickets, see littlerockzoo.com.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams


