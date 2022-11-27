SUN BELT WOMEN

ASU 79, MISSOURI-KANSAS CITY 68, OT

With an 11-0 overtime session and a 22-4 run over the final 10 minutes of regulation, Arkansas State (3-3) completed its comeback Saturday afternoon, taking out Missouri-Kansas City (2-4) after trailing by seven with 5:35 left in the second half at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

Batesville native Izzy Higginbottom knocked down 3 three-pointers and finished with a career-high 26 points on 9-of-19 shooting. Lauryn Pendleton, in her second game back after missing a pair of contests with a non-covid illness, added a double-double off the bench for the Red Wolves -- the Little Rock Central alumna scored 12 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.

E'Lease Stafford and Sanaa' St. Andre combined for 47 of the Roos' 68 points.