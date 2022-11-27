Sections
Attitude of gratitude

Habitat for Humanity honors board members, founders by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:05 a.m.
Ted and Amy Darragh, Dena Dunlap and Mary and 2nd Lt. Deanie Condit on 11/15/2022 at Habitat for Humanities Gratitude Gathering the Governor's Mansion. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)


Habitat for Humanity of Central Arkansas hosted a Gratitude Gathering on Nov. 15 at the Governor's Mansion.

A mimosa mingle began the event followed by a luncheon and program. First lady Susan Hutchinson welcomed guests and opening remarks were by board president Roger Marlin.

The luncheon was a chance for the nonprofit to give thanks for the honorees -- several early founders and board members of Habitat for Humanity of Central Arkansas. They were Greg and Sydney Adams, Jane Williams, Annie Abrams and Sarah Mosely.

Attendees also heard the stories of several new Habitat homeowners. Closing remarks were by executive director Kelly Fleming with a benediction by Habitat homeowner Daryl Walker.

Presenting sponsor was the Patton Family in memory of Bill Patton.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins


