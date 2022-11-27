Birth announcements

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Nov. 16 Brooklyn and Christopher Ballard, Pine Bluff, daughter.

Destiny Miller and DaJoun Moore, Little Rock, son.

Nov. 17 Dezjnea Lewis and Ke’von Darnell, Camden, daughter.

Nov. 18 Kaylie and Eric Bentley, North Little Rock, son.

Emily and Jordan Murdoch, Little Rock, twin daughters.

Sharhonda and Martin Gurley, North Little Rock, daughter.

Nov. 19 JaQuaisha Johnson and Andrew Miller, Little Rock, son.

Nov. 20 Tania and Jose Arredondo, Maumelle, son.

Nov. 21 Brooke and Chase Kagen, Weiner, son.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

Nov. 1 Matina Cummins and Micheal Lee Sr., Pine Bluff, son.

Nov. 11 Amari King and Maliek Brooks, Little Rock, daughter.

Myia Jones and Kelly Lambert Jr., Jacksonville, son.

Nov. 12 Jasmin Ponce and Imran “Jake” Ullah, Bryant, son.

Brianna Vilches and Caleb Russell, Hensley, daughter.

Nov. 15 Lachaunda Tidwell and Anthony Youmans, Hot Springs, son.

Nov. 18 Stephanie Barker and Henry Ware, Little Rock, daughter.

Chelsae Whittmore and Hunter Leete, Hackett, son.