Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Justin Muller, 4200 Hoerner Road, $1,300,000.

Seal Corporation, 201 Executive Court, $234,991.

Lexor, LLC, 2901 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, $175,000.

Alessi Keyes Construction, 701 Napa Valley Drive, $112,382.

Flynco, Inc., 5001 Thibault Road, $100,005.

RESIDENTIAL

Graham Smith Construction, 3 Falstone Drive, $500,000.

Randy James Construction, 315 Rosemary Way, $375,000.

MJ Innovative Builders, 52 Corlay Drive, $315,000.

River Valley Builders, 4811 Crestwood Drive, $275,000.

Cope Gracy Enterprise, 308 Fletcher Loop, $250,000.

Seal Corporation, 1401 S. Scott St., $234,991.

JRBE Construction, 13506 Alexander Road, $160,000.

JVRC, LLC, 5414 Edgewood Road, $150,000.

CM Commercial Construction, 601 Ridgeway Drive, U-E2, $85,000.