The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

North Little Rock

72113

• 8007 Counts Massie Road, commercial, ADT Solar, 7 a.m. Nov. 12, property valued at $27,280.

72114

•1100 E. Broadway St., commercial, Grave's Auto Sales, 1:05 a.m. Nov. 6, property valued at $1,100.

• 1200 Main St., commercial, Asset Recovery Bureau, 1:19 a.m. Nov. 5, property valued at $67,450.

• 1705 Nannette St., residential, Carol Vaughn, 7:07 a.m. Nov. 8, property valued at $20.

• 105 E. Pershing Blvd, commercial, Moose Cleaners, 10:30 p.m. Nov. 8, property valued at $1,520.

• 2500 N. Willow St., residential, Kim Dabrney, 12:30 p.m. Nov. 10, property valued at $500.

• 500 N. Olive St., residential, Zanna Johns, 9:39 a.m. Nov. 15, property valued at $500.

• 1419 Maple St., residential, Chris Weaver, 3:30 p.m. Nov. 17, property valued at $1,240.

• 111 W. Pershing Blvd, commercial, Murphy Express, 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18, property valued at $400.

• 601 N. Cypress St., commercial, U-Haul, 5:38 a.m. Nov. 20, property valued at $10,500.

72116

• 3217 John F. Kennedy Blvd, commercial, Shields & Associates, 4 p.m. Nov. 7, property valued at $8,300.

• 4905 John F. Kennedy Blvd, commercial, Domino's Pizza, 12:48 a.m. Nov. 10, property value unknown.

• 100 Plainview Circle, residential, Freida Short, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 13, property valued at $2,000.

72117

• 1909 Highway 161, residential, Carol Paredes, 7 p.m. Nov. 5, property valued at $1,300.

• 205 N. Plaza, commercial, Kimball and Thompson, 1:26 a.m. Nov. 6, property valued at $6,933.

• 402 Healy St., residential, Marquez Hernandez, 12:40 p.m. Nov. 16, property valued at $470.

72118

• 424 Remount Road, residential, Lakeisha Armstrong, 1 p.m. Nov. 7, property valued at $2,309.

• 490 Augusta Circle, residential, Kendall Bone, 4 p.m. Nov. 8, property valued at $1,100.

• 4716 Camp Robinson Road, commercial, Taqueria Jaliscoz, 3:40 a.m. Nov. 15, property valued at $5,593.

• 801 W. 53rd St., residential, Donje Tion Turner, 8 a.m. Nov. 16, property valued at $2,300.

• 4227 Camp Robinson Road, commercial, city of Little Rock, 11:52 a.m. Nov. 17, property valued at $405.