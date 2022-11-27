BUSINESS PEOPLE

ADVERTISING

CJRW has hired Mary Read Askew as senior account manager and Sarah True as account executive.

BANKING

The state Bank Department has promoted Dustin Hill to bank junior examiner; Peyton Tillman to bank senior examiner, Adam Chase to certified bank senior examiner and Wesley Mathis to certified bank senior examiner.

Spencer Stone of Little Rock has joined Crews & Associates as a sales executive of institutional sales.

LAW

Tristan Bennett, Cassidy Brady, Madison Cresswell, Cameron Edmonson, Madison Folsom, Ashtyn Pike, Abby Ryan, and Miles Russon are clerking this fall for the state Attorney General’s office.

WHERE TO SEND NOTICES

