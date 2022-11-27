Business people Northwest Arkansas





• Mitchell Preston, M.D., board-certified family medicine physician, recently joined Northwest Health, practicing at Northwest Medical Plaza – Eastside. The clinic is located at 2158 Butterfield Coach Road, Suite 100, in Springdale. Preston is a graduate from Central State University in Edmond, Okla., with a bachelor of science degree in chemistry. He earned his medical degree at University of Oklahoma School of Medicine in Oklahoma City. He completed his family medicine residencies at Louisiana State University Medical Center in Shreveport, La., and the University of Oklahoma. Dr. Preston is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.

• Donny Rogers has been named president of investment services for Arvest Wealth Management, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Rogers will replace Calvin Jarrett, who is retiring in early 2023. Rogers, who currently serves as president and CEO of Arvest Trust and executive director of sales, will retain the latter title in addition to his new role. Rogers has more than 28 years of industry experience and received his degree in economics and finance from Arkansas Tech University in Russellville.

• Sarah King has been hired as vice president of marketing and communications for Experience Fayetteville. Her former role was as the director of marketing and community outreach for Specialized Real Estate Group. King holds a bachelor's degree from Hendrix College in Conway, a master's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and is accredited in public relations by the Public Relations Society of America.

