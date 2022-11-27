Early voting set for Dec. 6 runoffs

Early voting begins Tuesday across the state for Dec. 6 runoff elections.

In Pulaski County, the state’s largest county, there are four mayoral runoff races.

The runoffs are:

Alexander Mayor: Crystal Herrmann vs. Mayor Paul Mitchell.

Jacksonville Mayor: Jeff Elmore vs. Mayor Bob Johnson.

Sherwood Mayor: City Council Member Mary Jo Heye-Townsell vs. Mayor Virginia Hillman Young.

Wrightsville Mayor: Mayor Allan Clarence Loring vs. Derrick M. Rainey.

Early voting will take place at three locations in Pulaski County, according to the Pulaski County Election Commission.

MAIN SITE

Pulaski County Regional Building, 501 W. Markham St., Little Rock, Tuesday through Dec. 5, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., weekdays.

OTHER SITES

First Christian Church of Sherwood, 2803 Kiehl Ave, Sherwood, and Bethel Baptist Church, 112 N. Jeff Davis St., Jacksonville, Tuesday through Dec. 2, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., weekdays.

There will be no early voting in Pulaski County on Saturdays and Sundays.

Runoff election day is Dec. 6.