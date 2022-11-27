Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

DELTA - ARAMARK, 1701 S. Spruce St. Date of inspection Nov. 21. Observed door not sealing properly. Equipment for cooling and heating food, and holding cold and hot food, shall be sufficient in number and capacity to maintain internal food temperatures in accordance with rules and regulations. Observed a box of single service items in storage stored on the floor. Items must be stored at least six inches to prevent contamination. Items were removed during time of inspection.

GO DUCKIN LLC, 10501 U.S. Highway 63. Date of follow-up inspection Nov. 21. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Walk in cooler ceiling and fans are visibly unclean and need to be cleaned. Vent hood is visibly soiled and needs to be cleaned.

HAZEL FINE DELI GROCERY, 2510 S. Hazel St. Date of inspection Nov. 21. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed handwashing sink with food residue. A handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing. Handwashing sink was cleaned during time of inspection. Observed cooler unclean and needs to be cleaned. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observation: Observed trash can with no lid. Trash can containing food must have a lid.

P. HAYES GROCERY, 3008 Port Road. Date of inspection Nov. 21. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM.