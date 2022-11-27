Friends, families gather at WAC’s ‘Winter Nights’

It'll be a blue -- and white -- Christmas at the Walton Arts Center this season with Winter Nights.

"It will look completely different from previous years -- more of a wintry holiday vibe -- by including thousands of white twinkly lights, large-scale snowflakes, three all-white-tree forests, and silver and blue accents," says Shannon Eubanks, director of events for the Walton Arts Center. She says that the winter wonderland was decorated by the "events team with the help and collaboration from our production, communications and facilities teams."

The Bradberry Amphitheater & Rose Garden and Joy Pratt Markham Gallery will be decked with silver bells, frosty firs and snowy scenes. There will be heaters in the amphitheater and fire pits both with and without snow globe domes that can be reserved for up to an hour and 45 minutes. Domes are $50, and firepits are $25. There will also be a photo booth corner and selfie spots.

In the Joy Pratt Markham Gallery there will be games and activities for children and adults. Other indoor seating will also be available, plus special holiday-themed concessions -- holiday cocktails and mocktails, hot cocoa, coffee, s'mores, cookies, popcorn and even charcuterie boards -- will be available for purchase.

"Oh, and if you are just stopping in to enjoy the decor, you can always get your drink to go with the Outdoor Recreation Area," adds Eubanks.

"This really is a drop-in, family-friendly holiday space, so we think a typical evening will look like lots of smiling faces under thousands of twinkle lights, the smell of s'mores roasting, tons of holiday photos, laughter and conversation with family and friends catching up, and enjoying delicious drinks," Eubanks says.

Guests will also have a chance to spread holiday cheer by writing a season greeting to a veteran or retirement home resident.

"We are sending letters to veterans locally and overseas, and providing holiday greeting cards to local retirement homes."

Winter Nights begins Dec. 1 and will be open to the public from 5 to 11 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 23. More details including reservation times and pricing can be found at waltonartscenter.org or by calling the box office at 443-5600 weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Special holiday-themed concessions — holiday cocktails and mocktails, hot cocoa, coffee, s’mores, cookies, popcorn and even charcuterie boards — will be available for purchase during Winter Nights at the Walton Arts Center. (Courtesy Photo/WAC)

