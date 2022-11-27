FYI Calendar: ‘Stones in His Pockets’ at T2, ‘Nutcracker’ at WAC, Squirrel Jam at Folkways

Nov. 27 (Sunday)

Author Talk -- With Crescent Dragonwagon, author of "Dairy Hollow House Soup & Bread" and "Will It Be Okay?," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"The Nutcracker" -- Presented by Royal Winnipeg Ballet, 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $30-$53. waltonartscenter.org.

"Stones in His Pockets" -- What happens when big-time Hollywood descends on a small town in Ireland to make a movie, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, through Dec. 18, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $25-$57. theatre2.org or 777-7477.

Squirrel Jam Fourth Sunday Open Circle -- 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Nov. 28 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Hawksbill Winds Concert -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Nov. 29 (Tuesday)

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30-6:45 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

A Conversation With Fran Lebowitz -- 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $27-$45. waltonartscenter.org.

Nov. 30 (Wednesday)

Gentle Flow Yoga -- 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 -- Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evening Talk -- Hillary Clinton with Angie Maxwell, 5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Sold out. Call for livestream information: 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Video Concert -- A video of Larry Mitchell and Michael Begay's performance at MONAH, 5:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Dec. 1 (Thursday)

Artist of the Month -- Priscilla Myers, through December, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Paint Your Own Snowflake -- Make and take kit, all day, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Sock Snowman Craft -- All day, Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Chapter Chicks Book Club -- 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

We're Hooked -- A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Book Signing -- With Don House and Sabine Schmidt, authors of "Remote Access: Small Public Libraries in Arkansas," 4 p.m., St. Paul Public Library. Free. Email schmidtphotography@gmail.com.

Cocktail Tour -- Winter Wonderland, 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Etown Live Radio Show -- With the Milk Carton Kids and Buffalo Nichols, 7 p.m., The Momentary in Bentonville. $25-$40. themomentary.org.

Dec. 2 (Friday)

Holiday Harp -- With Beth Stockdell, 11 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail -- Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Friday Matinee -- "The Shop Around the Corner" (1940), 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Winter Market -- 5-8 p.m. Dec. 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3, Rode House at The Momentary in Bentonville. $25 Dec. 2; free Dec. 3. themomentary.org.

Million Dollar Quartet -- 8 p.m. Dec. 2, 2 & 8 p.m. Dec. 3, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $32-$62. waltonartscenter.org.

Dec. 3 (Saturday)

A Morning With Crescent Dragonwagon -- Author talk and book signing, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free; books for sale. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Sew Simple -- Create a Christmas ornament, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Meditation & Art -- 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Craft Around the World -- Create a craft from Greenland, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Studio Demo -- A live sewing demonstration by Shelby Fleming, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Fireside Holiday Event -- 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

An Afternoon With Crescent Dragonwagon -- Story time, 1:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

"Christmas In the Blitz" -- Performed by Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater, 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dec. 4 (Sunday)

Ozark Bronze Bell Ensemble -- 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

The Swingles -- 4 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. waltonartscenter.org.

On Show

"Ken Smith's Buffalo River Country" -- Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

"Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion" -- Allows kids and families to "playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures," through December, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

"A Dash of Apple Vinegar" -- A celebration of the apple industry in Rogers, through Dec. 31, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

"Listening Forest" -- Through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. $15-$27 for adults, $7-$15 for children. crystalbridges.org.

"We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy" -- Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience" -- Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. extended through Jan. 12, The JTL Shop on Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. $6-$12. thejonescenter.net.

"Fashioning America" -- American fashion history through some recognizable names -- Ralph Lauren, Nike, Vera Wang, Levi-Strauss -- but more so through "little-known fashion heroes," through Jan. 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. crystalbridges.org.

"Entre/Between" -- Presenting works that speak to Latinx histories living within and between the United States, through March 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

"Architecture at Home" -- Five housing prototypes intended to act as a conversation starter for how to improve the places where people live, through 2023, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

A production of Green Day’s “American Idiot,” scheduled to open Nov. 30, has been canceled by producing organization Arts One Presents. A statement from publicist Andrea Ritchie, received Nov. 21 by email, said: “Ultimately, the safety, health and wellness of our community — cast, crew, and attendees — must always come first. We are issuing full refunds … and we plan to revisit Green Day’s ‘American Idiot’ in the future.” These photos were taken during rehearsal Nov. 15. No further information was available. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Becca Martin-Brown)

