• Deon Point, creative director for the Boston sneaker store Concepts, which collaborates with Nike on a line of lobster-themed shoes, managed to track down, refurbish and put on display "Lobsta Mickey," a long-forgotten, somewhat-unsettling statue of Mickey Mouse with giant claws for hands.

• Virginia Carter of the Save America's Wildlife Campaign said the North Atlantic right whale "is swimming toward extinction unless things turn around," fending off pushback as Whole Foods was persuaded to stop selling Maine lobster because entanglement in the fishing gear is one of the biggest threats to the whales.

• Robert Taylor, who began his three decades in education as a teacher's assistant in Mississippi and became a deputy superintendent in North Carolina, will return home as superintendent, "perhaps the pinnacle of one's career."

• Bonita Coleman, superintendent of Mississippi's award-winning Ocean Springs School District, is retiring after 10 years in the post, noting "there are seasons to life," but she's grateful she learned "what it means to be a Greyhound."

• Philip Way is stepping down from the presidency of Athens State University in Alabama, saying, "I have done what I aimed to do," including overseeing the initiation of 20 new degree programs, and he now plans to "rebalance" his life.

• Ken Banks of the Macon-Bibb County Hospital Authority cited "a moral argument" as the agency urges local government to join more than a dozen other Georgia counties in sharing property tax revenue to help pay for indigent care.

• Susan Lieberman of the Wildlife Conservation Society hailed "good news for wildlife" as the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora moved to enact new protections for more than 500 species, including sharks, turtles, lizards and frogs.

• Craig Saffoe of the National Zoo said staffers "do at points feel sorry for her as we watch her clearly wanting to leave the nest," but the two newborn cubs of the Andean bear Brienne are rather demanding, and "I guess a new mom's ... work is never done!"

• Brunel Victor, a New York City police officer, was joined by a fellow officer and a bystander in racing to save a man who fell on the subway tracks, plucking him out of the way of an oncoming train and then saying simply, "That's why we do, that's why we take this job."