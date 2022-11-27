Jump’s start leads Cardinal to easy victory in Honolulu

HONOLULU -- Hannah Jump scored 11 of her 19 points before halftime and No. 2 Stanford eased past Grambling State 87-50 on the second day of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown on Saturday.

The Cardinal (7-1) never trailed and led the Tigers (1-6) by as many as 39.

Jump shot 7 of 9 from the floor, including 5-of-7 shooting on three-pointers in just 18 minutes.

"She shot the ball really well," Stanford Coach Tara VanDerveer said. "She plays really hard. I'm really excited that she got her shot going. We need to play better defense, which I thought we did toward the end of the game, but Hannah's been jumping us at both ends of the court."

Jump passed the credit to her teammates for setting her up.

"My teammates did a really good job," she said. "They found me whether it was backdoor or off of handoffs, but we were working through our offense really well today and I found my rhythm."

Stanford shot 48.5% from the floor and 10 of 26 from beyond the arc. Lauren Betts and Elena Bosgana added 11 points apiece for the Cardinal, who grabbed 48 rebounds to Grambling State's 26.

"I thought we did a better job in the second half," VanDerveer said. "We forced more turnovers, but I think we can continue to get better. It was a good win for our team."

Colbi Maples scored 13 points and Tiana Gardner 11 for the Tigers, who were held to 32.1% shooting from the field.

"We knew going in it was going to be a tough task and they're the best for a reason," Grambling State Coach Freddie Murray said. "They got great size, they got great length, they got great experience and they've won it before. They're a championship team."

NO. 7 NOTRE DAME 85,

ARIZONA STATE 65

BIMINI, Bahamas -- Lauren Ebo scored 20 points, Sonia Citron added 15 and Notre Dame took control late in the third quarter to beat Arizona State in the Goombay Classic.

The game was tied at 43 when Ebo stepped to the foul line with 3:03 to play in the third quarter. Ebo made both shots and the Fighting Irish raced away.

KK Bransford scored 14 points and matched Ebo's nine rebounds for the Fighting Irish (6-0). Olivia Miles added 10 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists.

Tyi Skinner scored 15 points and Jaddan Simmons had 14 for the Sun Devils (5-1), who suffered their first loss under new Coach Natasha Adair.

NO. 12 LSU 99, UAB 64

BIMINI, Bahamas -- Angel Reese had 25 points and 10 rebounds as LSU cruised past UAB for its seventh consecutive easy win.

Flau'jae Johnson scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, a career-high for the freshman, and Jasmine Carson 12 and 12 for the Tigers (7-0), who won the tourney title. Alexis Morris also had 19 points and Sa'Myah Smith 11.

The Tigers handed the Blazers (4-1) their first loss by shooting 62% with a 33-rebound advantage and scored 60 points in the paint.

NO. 14 MARYLAND 81,

TOWSON 70

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Diamond Miller scored 20 points, Faith Masonius and Shyanne Sellers each added 14 and Maryland beat Towson.

Miller gave Maryland its first double-digit lead on the first basket of the fourth quarter to make it 59-49. Towson got as close as eight points from there, but Abby Meyers started a 6-0 run as Maryland went back ahead by 10-plus for good.

Meyers finished with 11 points for Maryland (5-2), which was coming off a 76-67 loss to DePaul on Friday.

Skye Williams led Towson (3-2) with 19 points.

NO. 15 ARIZONA 86,

SAN DIEGO 60

SAN DIEGO -- Helena Pueyo scored a career-high 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting and Arizona rolled over San Diego to win the USD Thanksgiving Classic.

The senior from Spain hit all three of her three-pointers and was 9 of 12 overall for the Wildcats (6-0). Freshman Maya Nnaji made all seven of her shots to score a season-best 17 points off the bench.

San Diego (4-3) was as close as 14 with six minutes left in the game but Pueyo scored nine points in a 13-0 run to help close it out. Myah Pace led the Toreros with 15 points.

NO. 21 BAYLOR 75,

NO. 23 VILLANOVA 70

ESTERO, Fla. -- Caitlin Bickle scored the last five points of the game, finishing with 18 and 12 rebounds, in Baylor's win over Villanova in the Gulf Coast Showcase semifinals.

Villanova's Lucy Olsen tied the game at 70 with two minutes to go, then the teams combined for five misses and three offensive rebounds before Bickle was fouled with 47.5 seconds to play. She made both free throws. The Wildcats missed three more shots on their next possession before Bickle corralled a rebound with 10.1 seconds to play and made two more free throws.

Jaden Owen had a career-high 17 points for Baylor (5-1), which was 5 of 10 from three-point range, shot 40% overall and made 22 of 32 free throws.

Maddy Siegrist scored 22 points, 10 in the fourth quarter, for the Wildcats (5-1).

NO. 22 MICHIGAN 63,

SOUTH FLORIDA 58

ESTERO, Fla. -- Leigha Brown scored 14 of her 23 points in the second half, nine in the fourth quarter, to help Michigan turn back South Florida.

Carla Brito opened the fourth quarter with a three-pointer and layup to give the Bulls a 50-43 lead, the largest by either team, but from there they made just 2 of 10 shots. Elena Tsineke's layup pulled the Bulls within one with 20 seconds to go, but Michigan closed it out with four free throws.

Laila Phelia scored 11 points and Emily Kiser added 10 with nine rebounds for the Wolverines (6-0).

Sammie Puisis had 17 of her 22 points in the first half for the Bulls (7-1).