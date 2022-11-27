North Little Rock notebook: Library proposes millage rate vote

Library proposes millage rate vote

The North Little Rock Public Library System wants to ask voters to approve a proposed increase in the library's millage rate.

Under the proposal, a special election would be held on Feb. 14, 2023, when voters would decide whether to increase the current library millage rate of 3 mills to 5 mills.

The request to call for the election is now in the hands of the North Little Rock City Council.

The City Council, which is scheduled to meet Monday in person and electronically, will consider whether to hold the election. If the council approves, the proposed election will go before the Pulaski County Election Commission and the date will be set.

A North Little Rock property owner pays 66.8 mills in property taxes overall, including 48.3 mills for the North Little Rock School District and smaller amounts for other things, such as police and fire pensions.

If voters approve, a 2-mill property tax increase for the library would cost the owner of a $100,000 home an additional $40 a year and the owner of a $50,000 home would pay an additional $20 a year. Total property taxes for the owner of a $100,000 home would go from $1,336 to $1,376 annually if the 2-mill proposal is adopted by voters. The owner of a $50,000 home would see the tax bill increase from $668 to $688 a year.

Monday night's meeting will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 300 Main St., North Little Rock. As with all City Council meetings, it is available for viewing on facebook at https://bit.ly/3AGHapF, on the city of North Little Rock's website https://bit.ly/3U6Tkz6, and on local access television.

The agenda is available at https://bit.ly/3OJEs8P.

Residents who wish to speak on any agenda item may do so by choosing one of three ways:

• Emailing the North Little Rock city clerk's office at CityClerkOffice@nlr.ar.gov by 4 p.m. before the meeting. Emails sent to the city clerk will be read at the meeting by request.

• Calling (501) 500-0955 between 5:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. Enter the meeting ID: 967 260 919. When prompted for the participant ID, press # or wait. A staff member will get your name, address, telephone number and the item you wish to speak on, if applicable. You will then be muted and participate in the meeting by listening until the item you signed up to speak on is called, or until the public comment portion of the meeting. At that time, you will be unmuted and given the opportunity to speak.

• Attending the meeting in person (masks and social distancing encouraged) and sign in with the city clerk five minutes before the meeting is convened at 6 p.m.

Theater applying for club license

The Argenta Community Theater in North Little Rock is going through the steps to get a private club and retail beer license.

As part of an application to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, the proposal will be reviewed and considered by the North Little Rock City Council, which is holding a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday night at City Hall.

The private club would be at the theater, 315 Main Street, in the Argenta historic district in downtown North Little Rock.

School Board sets meeting, workshop

The North Little Rock School Board will hold a special meeting and workshop Thursday.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. and will be held in the boardroom of the North Little Rock Administration Building, 2400 Willow St.

The meeting, which is open to the public, will be broadcast on the district's YouTube Channel: NLRSD Board Meetings.