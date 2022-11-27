Local notes: OLLI, Hope Cancer, UAFS

UAFS

Students from the University of Arkansas Fort Smith conquered stage fright to throw down in the form of poetry during the Department of World Languages' Spanish Poetry Slam Nov. 10 in the UAFS Windgate Theater. More than 120 students attended the slam, many of whom participated themselves.

Psychology major Jaylin Barroso won the grand prize with her performance of Argentine poet Alfonsina Storni's poem, "Tú me Quieres Blanca."

Studio Art major Drew Clements and Spanish major Dwayne Loughridge won second and third place, respectively, with their interpretations of "Noche de Enero" by Rafael Alberto Arrieta and "Sembrador" by R. Olivares Figueroa.

The first-time event was such a success that Mary Sobhani, department head and associate professor of World Languages, said she hopes to hold a poetry slam every semester.

The benefit of the poetry slam is not just for students, Sobhani said.

"Not only do our students get to shine, but our community also gets to experience the beauty of poetry with which they themselves may be unfamiliar. It's learning for everyone," Sobhani said.

The poems recited were by famous Latin American and European poets.

Other students who participated were:

Megan Brewer, performing "Dame la mano" by Gabriela Mistral; Gabriella-Noel Stokes, performing "La plaza tiene una torre" by Antonio Machado; Demonte Jamison, performing "Arte poética" by Vicente Huidobro; Paige Harris, performing "Hombre pequeñito" by Alfonsina Storni; Jenny Díaz, performing "Viento, agua, piedra," by Octavio Paz; Connor Swaim, performing "Cuadrados y ángulos" by Alfonsa Storni; Cameron Sprinkle, performing "Cultivo una rosa blanca" by José Martí; Evelyn Soriano, performing "Desde mi pequeña vida" by Margarita Carrera; and Juliet Flanagan with "Lune Blanche" by Paul Verlaine.

Information: uafs.edu.

Hobbs

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area is hosting the December meeting of "Living Healthy in Nature" at 10 a.m. Dec. 1 at the Schmieding Center, 2422 N. Thompson St. in Springdale. "Living Healthy in Nature" features monthly outings and healthy living tips for older adults.

From the combined expertise of the Schmieding Center for Senior Health and Education and Hobbs State Park, the program meets the first Thursday of every month at varying locations. Each month features a different topic and will end with an optional "bring your own lunch," questions and social time. December's meeting will focus on depression, and participants will learn about watchable wildlife.

The program is free, and no reservations are needed. Participants should come dressed for the weather and prepared for moving outside and bring drinking water and an optional sack lunch.

Information: (479) 789-5000 or email jay.schneider@arkansas.gov.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced the following classes:

• Nov. 29: Death and Dying in Ancient Israel -- In ancient Israel family ties were of chief importance. However, it was not only the living who held great influence but the deceased did also. Ancestor veneration was a thriving practice in the ancient Near East. In this class you will discover how the ancient Israelites perceived and reacted to death and dying. Drake Airfield. 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

• Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and 14: Basic Latin -- Latin is not dead, merely an ancient language still used through English and the Romance languages around the world. Join Latin instructor Joshua Bland in this three session introduction to this beautiful language. OLLI Office. 1 to 3 p.m. $29 members, $44 nonmembers.

• Dec. 1: Health & Wellness Longevity -- Health and wellness coach Angela Beaulieu will teach participants how to stay fit and active as they age. She will share the importance of sleep, what foods to eat and exercises to promote flexibility and balance. OLLI Office. 1 to 2:30 p.m. $19 members, $34 nonmembers.

• Dec. 2, 9: Winter Botany -- Luckily, even during this bleak time of the year, plants provide many clues to identify their species. Environmental scientist Eric Fuselier will reveal these clues both in the classroom and on a botany walk at Lake Fayetteville. Drake Airfield and Lake Fayetteville. 1 to 3 p.m. $29 members, $44 nonmembers.

Information: (479) 575-4545 or olli.uark.edu/register.