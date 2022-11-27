Maduro, opposition revive talks

MEXICO CITY -- Venezuela's government and its opposition agreed Saturday to create a U.N.-managed fund to finance health, food and education programs for the poor, while the Biden administration eased some oil sanctions on the country in an effort to boost the newly restarted talks between the sides.

The agreement signed in Mexico City by representatives of President Nicolas Maduro and the opposition, including the faction backed by the United States and led by Juan Guaido, marked the resumption of long-stalled negotiations meant to find a common path out of the South American country's complex crisis.

The U.S. government, in response, agreed to allow oil giant Chevron to pump Venezuelan oil.

Venezuelan resources held in the international financial system will be directed to the fund, though neither side in the talks nor Norway's chief facilitator, Dag Nylander, said whether the U.S. or European governments have agreed to allow frozen assets to be funneled to the new mechanism.

"In line with U.N. norms and procedures, [the fund's] objective would be to support the implementation of social protection measures for the Venezuelan people," Nylander said. "The parties have identified a set of resources belonging to the Venezuelan state frozen in the international financial system to which it is possible to progressively access, understanding the need to obtain the authorizations and approvals" from foreign institutions and organizations.

Under former President Donald Trump, the U.S. ramped up economic sanctions against Venezuela and granted Guaido authority to take control of bank accounts that Maduro's government has in the Federal Reserve Bank of New York or any other U.S.-insured banks.

Guaido declared himself Venezuela's interim president in January 2019.

Dozens of countries, including the U.S., Canada and Colombia, recognized him as Venezuela's legitimate leader. European banks also hold Venezuelan frozen assets.

About $3 billion is expected to be progressively directed to the fund.

The dialogue formally began in September 2021, but Maduro's delegates walked away from negotiations in October 2021 after businessman Alex Saab was extradited on money laundering charges from Cape Verde to the U.S. Maduro conditioned a resumption on the release of Saab.

The Treasury Department announced its decision Saturday to allow California-based Chevron to resume "limited" energy production in Venezuela after years of sanctions that have dramatically curtailed oil and gas profits that have flowed to Maduro's government.

Under the new policy, profits from the sale of energy would be directed to paying down debt owed to Chevron, rather than providing profits to Venezuela's state-run oil company Petroleos de Venezuela S.A.

Treasury's move "brings added transparency to the Venezuelan oil sector," Chevron said in a statement.

The company added that the decision "means Chevron can now commercialize the oil that is currently being produced from the company's Joint Venture assets. We are determined to remain a constructive presence in the country and to continue supporting social investment programs aimed at providing humanitarian relief."

A senior U.S. administration official, briefing reporters about the U.S. action under the condition of anonymity, said that easing the sanctions was not connected to the administration's efforts to boost global energy production in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and that the decision was not expected to impact global energy prices.

The agreement over the social fund is part of a broad agenda that is expected to advance in December, including the conditions for the presidential elections that are supposed to take place in 2024, the release of political prisoners and the withdrawal of decisions that bar many politicians from running for office.

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller of The Associated Press.