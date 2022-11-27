Man dies after being hit by car in north Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- A 71-year-old man died Saturday night after being hit by a car.

Bentonville Police and Fire departments responded at 6:40 p.m. Saturday to a call of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in the area of North Walton Boulevard and Northwest 12th Street, according to a news release from police.

Emergency responders found the man who'd been hit had sustained serious injuries. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries, the release states.

The driver of the vehicle, a 45-year-old man from Rogers, was not injured, according to the release.

"This is an active investigation, and no additional information is available currently," the release states.